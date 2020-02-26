Kevin Hart to lead Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs' action-comedy

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to star in an action-comedy based on the original idea by writer duo Lucia Aniello and Paul W Downs. The yet-untitled Universal Pictures project will be directed by Malcolm D Lee, reported Variety.

Will Packer and James Lopez are producing through their Will Packer Productions. Hart, Packer and Lee have previously teamed for the 2018 hit comedy "Night School".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.