'King Richard' writer Zach Baylin to pen 'Creed 3'
Zach Baylin, the writer of upcoming Will Smith tennis-drama "King Richard", has been roped in to pen the third installment in the Michael B. Jordan-fronted "Creed" franchise. According to Deadline, the movie will continue the story of Adonis Creed, played by Jordan, but exact plot details are not yet known.
A director has yet to be confirmed. Ryan Coogler had penned and directed the first movie, while the second film was helmed by Steven Caple Jr from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
