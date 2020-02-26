Left Menu
Zakir Hussain, Hari Prasad Chaurasia to perform at 100th birth anniv event of Ravi Shankar

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:39 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:39 IST
Music maestros Zakir Hussain and Hari Prasad Chaurasia are among the host of classical musicians who will be performing at an event celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar. 'Smaran', a two-day musical extravaganza dedicated to the memory of Ravi Shankar, is being organised by SRF Foundation in association with SPIC Macay.

"Bharat Ratna Pt. Ravi Shankar ji has left behind many wonderful memories for his students and music aficionados around the world. We have a treasure trove of his recordings, which have now become immortal and we hope that with music concerts such as SMARAN, the younger generation will also continue to enjoy his music," Arun Bharat Ram, chairman of SRF Foundation, in a statement. The event will also see performances by Begum Parween Sultana (Hindustani Vocal), Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Bickram Ghosh (Tabla), AshwiniBhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal), Tarun Bhattacharya (Santoor), Partho Sarathy (Sarod), Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), and Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar (Shehnai), among others.

Ravi Shankar, one of India's best known musicians, died in 2012 at the age of 92. As a performer, composer and teacher, Shankar was an Indian classical artist of the highest rank. 'Smaran' will be held at Nehru Park on February 29 and March 1.

