Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga announces first solo pop single in three years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:58 IST
Lady Gaga announces first solo pop single in three years

Singer Lady Gaga is set to release her first pop single in three years, "Stupid Love", on Friday. The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for "Shallow" from her debut movie "A Star Is Born" in 2019, made the announcement on Twitter.

"'Stupid Love'. The new single by Lady Gaga out Firday," Gaga posted alongside a picture of a billboard featuring song's title splashed across a picture of bright pink lips. Gaga, 33, dropped her last solo LP, "Joanne", in October 2016 and supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The singer had told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she had begun work on a new album. The title of Gaga's sixth album has not been announced yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Asked police to be alert, take preemptive measures in wake of Delhi violence: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Police and intelligence have been asked to be on alert in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and take preemptive measures, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. We have been keeping a close watch on the ...

UPDATE 1-Egypt hold funeral for former president Mubarak

Egypt held a military funeral in Cairo on Wednesday to bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in a 2011 popular uprising against corruption.Mubaraks sons Alaa and Gamal, joined by soldiers, walke...

Greece confirms first coronavirus case

Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday....

UPDATE 1-Eastern Libya's FM says cannot force end to oil blockade

Eastern Libyas foreign minister said on Wednesday that his government, parallel to the internationally recognised administration in Tripoli, could not force eastern tribesmen to lift an oil blockade that he said was a popular decision.We ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020