'Divya Heroes' to spellbound Ahmedabad at 17th Divyang Talent & Fashion Show

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is organizing a 17th Divyang Talent Show on 1st March at the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. \40 highly-skilled and talented 'Divya Heroes' will perform at the event and Actor Dilip Joshi will be the chief guest of the event.

Most of the participants, before joining the talent show, faced financial and physical obstacles in life. There are few who are suffering from Cerebral palsy, polio as well as those who have lost their leg in an accident.

Speaking to the media at the press conference, the spokesperson of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Om Pal Silan said, "Divyangs feel the pain of their physical constraints that refrain them from developing new eye-catching skills to showcase in our Divyang Talent Shows but rather they try to master their existing skills. We know that and understand their pain. I feel we should support them in best possible way to stop them thinking like this. Let's cheer them up."

Divyang talent shows have been hosted in various cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Morbi. Narayan Seva Sansthan has operated over 4,12,500 patients in the last 33 years and provided them by availing medical services, medicines, and technologies for free.

