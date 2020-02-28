Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:44 IST
BTS cancels concerts in South Korean capital due to virus
Image Credit: ANI

K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral outbreak in South Korea, its management agency announced Friday "We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR ... has been canceled," the Seoul-based Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

It said the COVID-19 "outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April." The seven-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium. The concerts would have involved a number of global production companies and a large number of foreigners among its expert crew, with more than 200,000 concertgoers expected, according to the agency South Korean media described the concerts as the inaugural Seoul leg of BTS's new world tour.

"We must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff," the agency said It said it has determined it is "unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay." The agency said its decision was also meant to support the South Korean government's push to restrict massive public events.

The coronavirus that causes the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people and killed 13 others in South Korea in the largest outbreak outside mainland China BTS has a large international following and was the first K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard Album chart in 2018 with "Love Yourself: Tear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Rugby to review transgender policy

World Rugby has said it will review its policies for transgender participation in womens rugby, following a meeting of independent experts in London this week. World Rugby currently follows the International Olympic Committee guidelines tha...

CBIvsCBI: There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana: Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court.

CBIvsCBI There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court....

NHL roundup: Predators tie it in last second, beat Flames in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation and then netted the winner 120 into overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. In overtime, Granlund took a pass fro...

Measures to protect yourselves from coronavirus at your workplace

The coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread to other countries across the globe has kept all of us alarmed and utmost precautions should be taken to combat the epidemic. Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and trouble in breathing ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020