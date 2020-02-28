'Vikings' star Katheryn Winnick to play lead role in 'Big Sky' series

Actor Katheryn Winnick is set to star in David E Kelly's ABC procedural series "Big Sky"

The news comes ahead of the finale of "Vikings", in which Winnick plays Lagertha, a legendary figure in Viking history. She joins previously announced cast members John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, and Ryan Phillippe, reported Deadline

The thriller follows private detective Cassie Dewell (not yet cast) who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover the girls are not the only ones to have disappeared in the area, they race against time to stop the killer before another woman is taken. "Big Sky" is based on CJ Box's book "The Highway". Kelley is attached as writer and executive produce on the show.

