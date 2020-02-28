Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vikings' star Katheryn Winnick to play lead role in 'Big Sky' series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:52 IST
'Vikings' star Katheryn Winnick to play lead role in 'Big Sky' series

Actor Katheryn Winnick is set to star in David E Kelly's ABC procedural series "Big Sky"

The news comes ahead of the finale of "Vikings", in which Winnick plays Lagertha, a legendary figure in Viking history. She joins previously announced cast members John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, and Ryan Phillippe, reported Deadline

The thriller follows private detective Cassie Dewell (not yet cast) who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover the girls are not the only ones to have disappeared in the area, they race against time to stop the killer before another woman is taken. "Big Sky" is based on CJ Box's book "The Highway". Kelley is attached as writer and executive produce on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Exposure to air pollution linked with poor kidney health: Study

Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of developing kidney diseases, according to a study Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US said the findings may be...

Higher claims hit Munich Re's quarterly net profit

Munich Re said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9 amid major losses from natural catastrophes and other claims, but the German reinsurer expressed confidence of meeting its 2020 profit target. Executives had warned last year ...

Parallel Wireless Continues Winning Streak by Winning Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2020 Third Year in a Row

OpenRAN solution is enabling telcos across the globe to reimagine the networks to enhance network simplicity and efficiency while controlling expense New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN...

Controversy erupts over male nudity in Malayalam play

A controversy has erupted in the world of theatre arts in the country after the National School of Drama NSD issued a notice seeking clarification from a director for including an act of nudity in his play staged at one of the prestigious f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020