'SMZS' has put an Indian film on same-sex relationships on the world stage, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the glory of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' believes that the success of his movie lies in bringing an Indian movie addressing the issue of same-sex marriage on the global forum.

'SMZS' can be considered the most important project of Ayushmann's career. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the glory of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' believes that the success of his movie lies in bringing an Indian movie addressing the issue of same-sex marriage on the global forum.This film, which is creating ripples in the box office and beyond, can be considered the most important project of Ayushmann's career because of the message it delivers to the families and youth of India. Going by the strong weekend collection figures, the relatively low-budget 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' seems to be on its course to become a success. "I'm happy with the film's success because I think we have impacted the mindset of the people of India and brought this important conversation out of the closet for families to discuss," Ayushmann said.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' also recently attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump who endorsed the film's message on social media. Commenting upon the global response which the movie received, Ayushmann said, "It is incredible that SMZS has put India's recent progress towards gender inclusivity on the world map. From Donald Trump's tweet of acknowledgment that took us by surprise to James Costos (US Ambassador to Spain) showering praise on our special gem of a film meant that the world has noticed the efforts India has taken to foster a spirit on gender equality."

He further added that "the success of SMZS is in putting an Indian film on same-sex relationships, on the world stage and global cultural map. I hope this will effect positive social change in showing us as a progressive society that is looking to attain gender justice and will also impact how Indians discuss this otherwise taboo topic." The versatile star feels the film industry should aggressively work to promote gender equality in India through cinema. He expressed that, "we have put a positive step forward in this regard and there is still a lot of work to be done but I'm thrilled that our film is making waves globally and presenting us as a forward-thinking society. As an artist, I'm proud to be a part of a film that is getting global recognition and I hope that our film entertains as many people as possible in the days to come."

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is the second instalment of Ayushmann's 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' where he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. The film, a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples -- an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message began its run in the theatres on February 21. (ANI)

