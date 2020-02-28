UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios
Britain's Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
Harry and Bon Jovi spoke briefly outside the north London building where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums before heading inside.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
