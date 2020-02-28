Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine' will be funny, gritty and bold: Homi Adajania

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:00 IST
'Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine' will be funny, gritty and bold: Homi Adajania

Filmmaker Homi Adajania says his digital debut series "Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine", about women running cocaine cartel, is going to be a funny, gritty and extremely bold show. The director has lined up the Hotstar Original as his follow-up project to his upcoming release, Irrfan Khan-starrer "Angrezi Medium" Homi, who has penned the show, said he always wanted to tell a story about women working in the drug business. "I wanted to make a story about a bunch of women, who are living in a downtrodden family and they are so more evolved than anything around them. Even the men in the family, who are working abroad, don't know what they are doing as they would only visit during Holi and Diwali.

"The women are running a small embroidery business but it is actually a front for their cocaine business which is the biggest in the entire South Asia. They are living in crumbling haveli in Kutch and they have everything at their disposal as they have a loads of cash. The series is going to be funny, gritty and extremely bold," Homi told PTI in an interview Given the bold subject of the series, Homi said he is glad there isn't any censorship on the web. "I have always had creative liberties in my movies but then I had to lock horns with censors. Just because there is no censorship on the net, I don't think that is the reason to go nuts. It is completely pointless. If it is relevant to the narrative, then sure use it, exploit it." The director said he has a wish-list of actors for the project and it includes his "Angrezi Medium" actor Radhika Madan.

"My wish-list would be Tabu and Radhika Apte as they are actors with good calibre. I want to use Madan again, she is a treasure." "Angrezi Medium", which also features Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi, is scheduled to be released on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court

All the accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad case were produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday. The case was transferred from Pune Police to the National Investigation Agency NIA by the Central government in January this y...

Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus

Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up posit...

India's Q3 GDP growth dips to 7-yr low of 4.7 pc as manufacturing slumps

Indias GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, weighed by a contraction in manufacturing sector output, according to official data released on Friday The Gross Domestic Product GDP growth was reco...

Two South Africans test positive for coronavirus on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020