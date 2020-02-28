'Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine' will be funny, gritty and bold: Homi Adajania

Filmmaker Homi Adajania says his digital debut series "Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine", about women running cocaine cartel, is going to be a funny, gritty and extremely bold show. The director has lined up the Hotstar Original as his follow-up project to his upcoming release, Irrfan Khan-starrer "Angrezi Medium" Homi, who has penned the show, said he always wanted to tell a story about women working in the drug business. "I wanted to make a story about a bunch of women, who are living in a downtrodden family and they are so more evolved than anything around them. Even the men in the family, who are working abroad, don't know what they are doing as they would only visit during Holi and Diwali.

"The women are running a small embroidery business but it is actually a front for their cocaine business which is the biggest in the entire South Asia. They are living in crumbling haveli in Kutch and they have everything at their disposal as they have a loads of cash. The series is going to be funny, gritty and extremely bold," Homi told PTI in an interview Given the bold subject of the series, Homi said he is glad there isn't any censorship on the web. "I have always had creative liberties in my movies but then I had to lock horns with censors. Just because there is no censorship on the net, I don't think that is the reason to go nuts. It is completely pointless. If it is relevant to the narrative, then sure use it, exploit it." The director said he has a wish-list of actors for the project and it includes his "Angrezi Medium" actor Radhika Madan.

"My wish-list would be Tabu and Radhika Apte as they are actors with good calibre. I want to use Madan again, she is a treasure." "Angrezi Medium", which also features Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi, is scheduled to be released on March 20.

