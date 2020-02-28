Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Abbey Road Beatles cover

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:41 IST
UK's Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Abbey Road Beatles cover
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Prince Harry and singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the Beatles' best-known album covers on Friday, walking across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in north London.

Harry was at the studio to meet the singer and members of a military veterans' choir in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family. As countless Beatles fans have done since the 1969 release of the "Abbey Road" album, the pair walked across the black and white pedestrian crossing, this time led by a military veteran in a wheelchair.

Earlier, a video of the two wearing headphones, with Bon Jovi strumming a guitar before beginning to sing was posted on the official Instagram page of Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

The Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity, is made up of veterans and serving personnel from the British military. Their song, called "Unbroken," was created by Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Bon Jovi, whose parents were both in the U.S. Marine Corps, told reporters he had a lot of respect for the royals. "I just want to give them a hug," he said.

Proceeds from the sale of the record will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry's favorite causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

JK: BDC chairperson among 6 panchayat members join BJP

A block development council BDC chairperson and five panchs on Friday joined the BJP hereThese included BDC Nagsani chairperson Kishtwar Mohd Ashraf, naib sarpanch Aizaz Ahmad, and panchs Abdul Wahid, Sazzad Hussain Lone, Rakesh Kumar and T...

UP Assembly adjourns sine die, opposition cries foul

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Friday abruptly adjourned a week ahead of schedule with the BJP-majority House passing the state Budget without a detailed department-by-department discussion, a move protested by the Opposition The Budget ...

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus outbreak 'getting bigger', WHO says

The rapid rise in coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases, the World Health Organization warning it could spread worldwide and Switzerland canceling the giant Geneva car show. World s...

Cycling-UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel

Danish rider Michael Morkov faces an anxious wait alone in a Berlin hotel room to learn if he can compete in the world track championships, after being caught up in fallout from a coronavirus scare in the Gulf.National champion Morkov, 34, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020