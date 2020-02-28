Dia Mirza pens down heart-warming note for Taapsee, Team Thappad

On the release of Taapsee Pannu starrer romantic-drama 'Thappad' Dia Mirza on Friday penned down a heart-warming note for the actor and the team stating "YOU ARE AMAZING." The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram as she shared her glimpse from the movie along with a note that reads, "Dearest Tapsee and Team Thappad, As this story makes its way into people's hearts from today, just wanted to say, YOU ARE AMAZING. For thinking, feeling, responding to and sharing something so basic. So necessary. So needed: Love, respect and honesty for one and all For being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the truth's that have compelled this narrative. Keep telling stories. Keep being you. All my love and gratitude, Dia."

Dia has reunited with Anubhav Sinha for the third time now; she has earlier worked with him for 'Dus' and 'Cash.' The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.The film hit the theatres on February 28. (ANI)

