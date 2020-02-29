Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:37 IST
Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roman Polanski cast a shadow over France's Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy," with several women in the audience walking out in protest at honouring a man facing rape accusations. The French-Polish director's dozen nominations had divided opinion in France, a country where the #MeToo movement that inspired women globally to out powerful men for sexual misconduct has struggled to gain traction.

Polanski, 86, whose film also picked up awards for best adaptation and best costume designer, stayed away from the event, saying he feared he would be lynched. Controversy had swirled around the inclusion in the awards programme of Polanski, who fled the United States for France in the late 1970s after admitting raping a 13-year-old girl, and faces more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Polanski denies the latest accusations against him. During the ceremony, the biggest night on the French cinema calendar, Polanski served as both lightning rod and punch line, with the ceremony's host quipping about paedophilia.

"It is the last (event) of one era and the first of another," actress Sandrine Kiberlain said. Among those who left the venue early was leading actress Adele Haenel, who last year revealed she had been sexually abused as a child by another director.

Haenel told the New York Times before the ceremony that France had "missed the boat" on #MeToo and criticised the Cesar Awards for recognising Polanski. "Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn't that bad," she said.

Protesters outside clashed with police shortly before the biggest names in French film arrived at the Pleynel concert hall, but none made it onto the red carpet. Nearby, other protesters peacefully waved placards reading "Shame on an industry that protects rapists." WRONG MESSAGE IN #METOO ERA

"An Officer and a Spy" chronicles the persecution of French Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s. It lost out on best film to "Les Miserables". Polanski himself survived the Holocaust, while his mother died in a Nazi concentration camp. He shot to fame in the United States with his 1968 Hollywood film "Rosemary's Baby."

Polanski's cast and production team boycotted the Cesars on Friday after Culture Minister Franck Riester said the success of a director accused of sexual violence would send the wrong signal in the #MeToo era. French photographer Valentine Monnier last year accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 when she was an 18-year-old model and actress. Polanski has denied the charge.

It is the second time in five months that recognition of Polanski, who was expelled last year from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - which bestows the Oscars - has prompted disquiet. Organisers of the Venice Film Festival drew criticism for including Polanski's work in the programme. It went on to take the festival's Silver Lion Grand Jury in September.

The French awards come in the same week that Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York court. Several male actors tiptoed carefully around the subject of Polanski on Friday night.

"I hope that we will always be able to continue playing the game of seduction with each other in cinema and in real life. There, I made it, I offended no one," said actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz. Critics of the #MeToo movement in France say it is puritanical and fuelled by a hated of men.

Ahead of the Cesars, former French film star Brigitte Bardot rallied support for Polanski. "We should be thankful that Polanski is alive and saving French cinema from mediocrity," Bardot said on Twitter. "I judge him by his talent, not his private life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...

'Big Dog' and the 'omnipotent sheikh' - how Qatar saved Barclays

When Roger Jenkins was asked to help Barclays avoid a state bailout at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, he was expecting a bonus not a prosecution for his efforts. More than a decade later, Jenkins and former Barclays colleagues ...

Islanders bid to snap home losing streak vs. Bruins

The New York Islanders have had a hard time winning games of late, and thats certainly been the case against the Boston Bruins in recent seasons. Looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, the Islanders also will aim to end a nine-game home...

Buss, train collision kills 30 in Pak: report

At least 30 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistans Sindh province on Friday, according to a media reportThe accident happened at Rohri area in Sukkur district when the bus was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020