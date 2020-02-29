Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Go Goa Gone 2' will have aliens, says Dinesh Vijan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 11:52 IST
'Go Goa Gone 2' will have aliens, says Dinesh Vijan

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan said the plot of "Go Goa Gone 2" will centre around aliens, unlike its predecessor which was a comedy about zombies Eros international and Maddock Films recently announced the sequel to the 2013 film, which featured an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta.

The movie followed three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare. Saif played the role of Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter, in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed film "The team of 'Roohi Afzana' is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let's announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new.

"Zombie element won't be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey," Dinesh told PTI Though the producer hasn't approached the cast for the sequel, he hopes to get the whole team back.

"We haven't approached the actors yet. The intend is to get everybody. They should be happy and like the role. There will be two new additions to the cast - one male and female. It will start by the end of the year," Vijan said The sequel has a release date of March 2021.

Besides "Go Goa Gone 2", the producer is looking forward to "Roohi Afzana", which is a follow-up to Vijan's 2018 horror comedy "Stree" The filmmaker intends to make a third film in the series "Munjha", which will be set in the same genre.

"When 'Stree' was ready, the script of 'Roohi Afzana' was being worked on. Now 'Roohi Afzana' will come and script of 'Munjha' is getting ready and then there is one more. Then we will do the second part of everything and then they will all merge. That's the idea. Each one of them is bigger than the previous one." "Stree" , featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named 'Stree' abducts men in the night during festival season It was based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

"Roohi Afzana", which will also feature Rajkummar alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. It will release on June 5 this year Talking about "Munjha", Vijan said, "It is like a legend, it is a naughty ghost and he is looking for his bride. It is based on a true legend." The producer said he enjoys exploring the space of horror that is laced with comedy.

"In horror-comedy, you are afraid but you laugh too. It is fun. Horror-comedy universe is the only thing I have for Maddock's future right now. Then I will built one more universe," he added Vijan is currently awaiting the release of his next production "Angrezi Medium" with Irrfan Khan. The film directed by Homi Adajania will come out on March 20..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB before his appointment as the Mumbai...

Kuwait calls on citizens to avoid traveling over coronavirus concern

Kuwait called on its citizens to avoid traveling over concerns of coronavirus contamination, a health ministry official said at a media conference on Saturday.The Gulf state has not registered any new coronavirus infections over the past 24...

They were in thousands, we were just 200, says ACP injured in Delhi violence

Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Anuj Kumar, who got injured in recent clashes in northeast Delhis Gokulpuri, said that the police force was heavily outnumbered as the place turned into a battlefield with frenzied mobs torching houses,...

Lakers may be without LeBron again at Memphis

The Los Angeles Lakers may not know if LeBron James is available to play Saturday until close to tip-off. The 35-year-old James is dealing with soreness in his left groin and could miss his second consecutive contest when the Lakers visit t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020