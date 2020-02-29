Not everyone in my family supported me when I started modelling, says Aavriti Choudhary

Aavriti Choudhary, who was recently crowned as Miss Diva Supranational, says winning the pageant is a personal victory for her as she battled odds to reach the stage Aavriti, who hails from Jabalpur, was bestowed with the title by her predecessor Shefali Sood in a ceremony that saw Adline Castelino being crowned as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 competition.

"This has been a very important win for me at personal level. Because when I started modelling not everyone in my family was in support of me but the moment I became the finalist of Miss Diva everyone came along. Now that I have won, everyone is celebrating and are very proud," Aavriti told PTI "Also, this victory of mine has helped me set an example that even if you are from a small town or city, you can achieve your dreams, whatever they may be," she added. The 21-year model said growing up in a small town and dreaming big was always a challenge for her.

"Because I had very less knowledge about the field in the beginning and it took me a while to adjust and live in Mumbai. I have started following pageants very recently. "I was nerd back in school and college. It was when I participated in my college fashion show that I realised how much I enjoyed being on the ramp. That's when I explored more and developed interest in beauty pageant." Aavriti now has her eyes set on bagging the crown of Miss Supranational, learning to handle stressful competition and giving her best. "I am going to give my 100% to bring the third Supranational crown to India. I have already been told by the reigning Miss Supranational 2019 that 'just be your authentic self' and that's something I'll keep in mind. "I'll be focusing on polishing myself in all aspects and also learn to tackle stress better so that I can perform even under pressure," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.