'There is no evil' by Iran's Rasoulof wins Berlin filmfest top prize

The top prize at the Berlin film festival was won Saturday by "There is no evil" by Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian director who is currently unable to leave his home country

"I wish Mohammad could be here himself, but unfortunately he is not allowed to leave the country. I would like to thank the amazing cast and crew who, put their lives in danger to be on this film," said producer Farzad Pak, accepting the film on Rasoulof's behalf.

