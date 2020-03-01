Finn Wolfhard to star in 'Rules For Werewolves'

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard will lead the thriller "Rules For Werewolves", based on the short film premiering next month at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin According to Deadline, Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, who directed the short, will also helm the feature-length film.

Playwright-novelist Kirk Lynn adapted the screenplay for the short based on his debut novel. Mostly told through a single take, the story investigates the rituals and rhythms of a pack of wild teens as they break in and loot a new home, leaving someone (or something) behind for the cops to find Wolfhard said the short film represents the fourth time he has worked with Schaulin-Rioux.

"He's one of Canada's most imaginative directors, and I look forward to collaborating with him again as we take Kirk Lynn's provocative text and expand this short into a very strong feature reflecting teenage lives in the wild and anxious era," the actor said The director said the world premier of the short at SXSW on March 13 is an exciting way to share a glimpse of this amazing new world with the audience.

"'Rules For Werewolves' is the kind of movie I'm desperate to see and dying to make, especially with the dream team of Kirk, Finn, our producing team, Boldly and co-star Kelcey Mawema," Schaulin-Rioux added The feature goes into production late this year or in early 2021..

