It's an outburst to express character's emotions: Tiger on wiping off Syria comment in 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday said the dialogue of "wiping off Syria" in his upcoming movie "Baaghi 3" should be taken in the context of the story. The trailer of the film features Tiger travelling to Syria to save his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who is captured by terrorists. Billed as "one man against the whole country", the trailer has Tiger saying, "If you harm my brother, I swear on my father, I will wipe out your country from the map." The dialogue didn't go down well with many social media users, who called it offensive and insensitive "At the end of the day, it's just a film. The intent was just to show, if anything happens to my brother... The characters are so much in love with each other, there is so much bromance, that this boy will do anything for his brother, go to any extent if something happens to him. So I think it was just in an outburst to express his emotions," Tiger said in a group interview.

Riteish added, "I feel if you love your brother or any family member or if you think there's a certain country responsible for it, you'll say the same thing. This feeling is not there in everyone's destiny. My character is fortunate to have someone who doesn't question, if his brother has been beaten, he will hit back." The third installment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, also features Sharddha Kapoor and has a cameo by Jackie Shroff, who plays the on-screen father of Tiger and Riteish's characters Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Baaghi 3" is scheduled to be released on March 6..

