Justin Bieber shares picture with his birthday gift 'bubba'

As Canadian singer Justin Bieber rings in his 26th birthday, the singer shared an extremely adorable picture kissing his wife Hailey Bieber on Sunday. The 26-year-old songwriter took to Instagram and shared the picture from the birthday celebrations and made sure to profess his love for his better half with a heart-warming caption that reads: "Your my birthday gift bubba."

In the endearing picture, Justin is seen hugging his lovely wife as he hugs her and they lock their lips. The 'Yummy' singer is seen holding a mic, which directs that Bieber rang in his 26th birthday with a super fun party which included good food, music and his close friends. Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot for the first time in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018, in New York. In September 2019, the couple then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

