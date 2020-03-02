I find it interesting: Alison Brie on playing 'She-Hulk'

Actor Alison Brie says she find the idea of playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus series "interesting"

There were rumours that Marvel Studio wants to cast "an Alison Brie-type" for "She-Hulk" series and fans on social media have been asking 'why not just cast Brie?' "I didn't realise it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of myself and She-Hulk. Which I just thought, ‘cool.’ Then that quote about an Alison Brie-type. Seriously, I found it very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the Anne Hathaway-type or the Zooey Deschanel-type

"I was very flattered to be my own type for somebody else. I find it interesting," Brie said during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden". In the comics, attorney Jennifer Walters gained her She-Hulk persona after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. Marvel hasn't confirmed any She-Hulk cast members yet. However, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has hinted that he may feature in the upcoming series.

