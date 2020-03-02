Katy Perry to perform at Australia bushfire recovery concert

Pop star Katy Perry is set to perform in Australia in support of bushfire relief efforts The singer will perform the benefit show "Fight On" next Wednesday in Bright, Victoria for the state's firefighters and communities affected by the devastating fires which raged through the southern summer.

"As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires," Perry said in a statement posted on her Facebook page. "Australia has always given me so much love and support so Fight On is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy," she added Perry is also set to perform at the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

She will perform at the tournament's finale's pre-game show and the post-match celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.