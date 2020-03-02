Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry opens up on her relationship with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may have mended their on-again, off-again friendship, but the two singers are not as tight as fans may think.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:20 IST
Katy Perry opens up on her relationship with Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may have mended their on-again, off-again friendship, but the two singers are not as tight as fans may think. According to Us Weekly, Perry revealed that she and Swift haven't been able to connect lately due to their super packed schedules. The 35-year-old singer said in an interview with Australian magazine Stellar published on Saturday (local time).

"Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," Katy Perry said. The 'Teenage Dream' singer confessed, "I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't."

Perry also opened up about starring in the music video for Swift's 2019 hit 'You Need to Calm Down,' which she said was an incredibly powerful experience and example for their fans. She explained that even though it was difficult to make that appear in the music video because people want people to look up to, and they wanted it to be an example of unity. Perry explained, "Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!"

In 2014, the singers initially fell out after Swift told Rolling Stone that a former close friend and well known-artist "did something so horrible" and "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour." In June 2019, Swift and Perry revealed that they had entered their feud when the two hugged each other while dresses as a hamburger and a carton of french fries for Swift's star-studded video.

In the same month, the 10-time Grammy winner shared on the pair's renewed relationship in a Capital FM's Capital Breakfast interview. She began, "You know ... we've been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch ... like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started ... the Reputation stadium tour a while ago, and from that point on, we've been on good terms." She continued to say that at that time they saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and also talked about things and then saw each other again at another party.

Like Perry, Swift also felt that moving past their issues was important not only for them but for their fans as well. At that time, she explained that burying the hatchet with Perry made her days "lighter." The 'Firework' singer continued to say that something felt so much lighter about her life when things became really good between her and Swift.

"She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms, but we didn't know if we were ever gonna tell people about it, "concluded Perry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Environment groups say EU's planned climate law means a lost decade

Environmental groups said on Monday that a decade could be lost in Brussels plan to combat change because its planned climate law, which could tighten emission targets for member states every five years, would not kick in until 2030.The Eur...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus has increased fears of a pandemic, sending global markets into a dive and prompting governments to step up control measures. As of Monday, there have been over 89,000 cases of the virus globally, the ...

Man arrested for ''raising'' pro-Pak slogan in Karnataka

A 43-year old man was on Monday arrested and slapped with sedition charges after he allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in front of the mini Vidhan Saudha at Kundapur in neighbouring Udupi district in Karnataka, police said. The man, said...

SC wishes for peace but aware of its "limitations", says CJI, hearing pleas on Delhi violence

As communal violence in Delhi abated, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Monday remarked that the Supreme Court also wishes for peace but there are limitations, adding it cannot give preventive reliefs. Justice Bobde made the remarks as it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020