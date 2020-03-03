Camila Cabello shares 'first internet nude' on 23rd birthday

As 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello turned 23 on Tuesday, she took to social media to share what she called her "first internet nude". The singer shared an adorable childhood picture from the time when she was a toddler and dubbed the picture as her 'first internet nude'.

In the picture, little Camila could be seen swaddled in a blue-coloured towel. "I'm 23 in a few hours so I'm posting my first internet nude," Cabello captioned the picture.

The picture was soon flooded with scores of birthday wishes and appreciatory comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.