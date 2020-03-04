Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia, Katrina, Anushka come together for special song for 'Angrezi Medium'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:05 IST
Alia, Katrina, Anushka come together for special song for 'Angrezi Medium'

Actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, among others have joined hands for a special track for Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer "Angrezi Medium". Irrfan, the protagonist of "Angrezi Medium", who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is undergoing treatment and won't be available for promotions.

The three top actors, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, rallied around Radhika in the music video "Kudi Nu Nachan De", which celebrates women. The song, sung by Vishal Dadlani, was launched on Wednesday.

Homi Adajania, director of the film, said he was overwhelmed with the gesture by all these actors. "The 'Angrezi Medium' journey has been unlike anything I've experienced. It's been made with so much love and positivity and this video takes the spirit ahead. It’s a glimpse of what love and positivity looks like. These are beautiful people who gave us time with little notice, selflessly pitched in and I love them for this," Homi said in a statement here.

Katrina said everyone in the film industry should stand by each other. "Irrfan and Homi are two of my most favourite people, so when he called me there was no question of me not stepping in. I feel that when we can be there for someone, we should. That's how it should be in our industry," she said.

"Irrfan sir has given all of us so much and we want to see him back soon and in the best health possible," Janhvi said. Alia said when she listened to "Kudi Nu...", the song made her want to fly and dance.

"... That's how meaningful it is. It's a really cool song," Alia said. "When Homi sent me the song, it was on loop and it still is. This song is going to make everyone super happy," Anushka added.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said such gestures make the world a better place. Presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan, "Angrezi Medium", a Maddock Films production, is slated for a March 13 release..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Davis scores 37 as Lakers smash 76ers

Anthony Davis had 37 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-107 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Davis, who also had two blocks, converted 13 of 19 shots from the floor, i...

Motor racing-Melbourne confident, not certain, that F1 season-opener will go ahead

Melbournes major events chief is confident the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled next week but said he could offer no firm guarantees because of the dynamic nature of the coronavirus epidemic. Albert Park is alrea...

Lehner, Knights shut out Devils

Robin Lehner notched his first shutout of the season and William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Ryan Reav...

Mumbai: BMC seizes 410 kg plastic; slaps Rs 6.60 lakh fine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seized nearly 410 kg of plastic from shopkeepers and traders in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 6.60 lakh on them on Tuesday, a civic official said. The civic body launched the drive from February 29...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020