James McAvoy to debut on US stage with 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

Actor James McAvoy is set to make his US stage debut with the play "Cyrano de Bergerac". The show is a revival of Edmond Rostand's 1897 classic verse drama about a proud French Army officer who sees his perceived lack of physical beauty as an impediment to courting the woman he loves.

It will play from May 8 to 31 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's (BAM) Harvey Theater, with principal London cast including Anita-Joy Uwajeh and Eben Figueiredo accompanying the transfer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production is coming off a successful limited run at the West End in the UK. McAvoy and director Jamie Lloyd have received Olivier Award nominations for their for the play. The two have previously worked together on stage productions of "The Ruling Class", "Macbeth" and "Three Days of Rain"..

