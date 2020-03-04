Left Menu
Development News Edition

If need be, I'll create opportunities for myself: Sobhita Dhulipala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:52 IST
If need be, I'll create opportunities for myself: Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala says she will create opportunities for herself as a writer in case she feels boxed in a particular zone and doesn't feel challenged as a performer. The actor, who made her debut in 2016 with "Raman Raghav 2.0", recently tasted critical acclaim for her performance in Amazon Prime Video series "Made in Heaven" . Though she is grateful for the diverse projects that came her way -- films "Chef" , "Kaalakaandi" and "Moothon", and Netflix series "Bard of Blood", Sobhita wouldn't mind penning one for herself.

"In India, people typecast a lot, not just in movies but in real life too. If you have done a certain kind of work or film, they keep calling you for the same thing. I don't want to feel that I am not getting this or that and get typecast. One doesn't get multiple chances if you are not from here. "I will write something for myself, if it comes to that, I will find another medium of expression. I don't want to feel silenced or that I am not being given the chance because till where I have reached is a big thing and it is a dream of so many people," she told PTI in an interview. The 27-year-old actor believes there is more than one way to get your artistic voice heard.

"If in a certain field there is less variety, directors and producers can't visualise, the you make something, write something. However, the kind of chances I have got so far is a big deal, I don't want to be like, 'I deserve more'. It is an ungrateful way to look at it," she added. Sobhita said it is essential to keep reinventing oneself with every film, something she asserted she has been doing.

"It is tough for anybody to break the stereotype of any kind. My career path has been so unconventional. It is essential to remain honest to what you believe in, even if the majority doesn't understand you. They will try to listen and that's how change happens." She is set to work on producer Ronnie Screwvala's "Sitara", a Malayalam film "Kurup" with actor Dulquer Salmaan and the second season of "Made in Heaven" . The actor has also boarded South star Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual production, "Major", starring Adivi Sesh. The film is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The former beauty pageant winner was talking on the sidelines of media interaction event held for Smashbox. She launched their all-new India exclusive lipstick shade, GULA-BAE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation to visit violence-hit areas of Delhi

A Congress party delegation led Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and would meet the affected families, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, Chowdhury said, A delegation of our...

Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.It wont be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish bo...

Weather reports from Greta Thunberg as cult UK show 'Spitting Image' returns

British satirical puppet show Spitting Image returns this autumn, caricaturing a new generation of public figures to rival past stalwarts from Margaret Thatcher to Ronald Reagan.The original TV show ran from 1984 to 1996, lampooning Queen E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020