Chance the Rapper in negotiations to join 'Sesame Street' feature

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:24 IST
Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is in talks to join the live-action adaptation of "Sesame Street", featuring Anne Hathaway. Based on the popular educational children's TV series of the same name, the musical is directed by Jonathan Krisel of "Portlandia" fame.

According to Variety, the movie is expected to include appearances from "Sesame Street" residents such as Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, created by Jim Henson. The plot follows the characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their neighbourhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that their street is a reality.

"Eight Grade" director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new film, which is scheduled to be released in January 15, 2021. Shawn Levy, best known for "Stranger Things" , is attached to produce along with Michael Aguilar.

"Sesame Street" TV series first premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action puppetry and animation..

