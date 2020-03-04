Left Menu
Challenging to make 'Ramayana' appealing for all generations: Nitesh Tiwari

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:12 IST
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari on Wednesday said though he feels privileged to get the opportunity to make a film on "Ramayana" , it is challenging to present the mythological tale on the big screen. Nitesh is set to direct the trilogy, which will be shot in 3D. The live-action films, produced by Madhu Mantena, will be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"'Ramayana' is magical. It is something that we have not seen from an Indian maker. It has got a lot of magical qualities to it and the kind of forest we had, you had animals talking to us, this was something which is wonderful and it allows you to have the potential to present beautifully on screen a world that you have not seen before. "It is prep heavy film. It is very tough but gratifying if you can get it right, as you have the technology to do it," Nitesh told PTI.

The director was talking on the sidelines of a special screening of a short film titled "Ghar Ki Murgi". Nitesh has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film that has been directed by his filmmaker wife Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari. The challenge, Nitesh said, is to make the trilogy appealing for kids and older generation, who have grown up listening to Ramayana. "What makes it challenging that how do you tell a story to a six-year-old and retain the faith of 60-year-old. That is why it is taking time. You have to strike a balance. My nine-year-old kid has to find it exciting, they are fans of 'Avengers'.

"At the same time, it needs to be exciting for my mother-in-law at a level where she would be like I have not seen 'Ramayana' in this form. It is a big challenge." He said "Ramayana" will be made in an entertaining manner without being preachy. "When I say entertain, I don't mean to make people chuckle or laugh because that kind of stuff is not there in 'Ramayana'. But execution is also entertaining. The ultimate aim is to keep them glued to their seats." A number of actors from Bollywood have been linked with the project in recent times but Nitesh said no one has been finalised yet. "Casting will be tough but we haven't thought of it yet. There will be a lot of actors, maybe we will go for pan-India casting." He said hopefully by the end of the year the film will go on floors. "Ghar Ki Murgi", starring Sakshi Tanwar, will premiere on SonyLIV from March 8..

