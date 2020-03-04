Kendall, Kylie flaunt beach bums in matching swimsuits

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner sent temperatures skyrocketing with their sizzling matching swimsuits during their holiday in the Bahamas. Beauty mogul Kylie who has been enjoying a mini gateway shared a series of snaps showing off her new honey-blonde highlighted hair and modelling with her sister on Instagram.

The duo showed off their amazing physiques in colourful, electrifying swimsuit pieces, the overall vibe and vibrant colour scheme were quite similar. The tropical escape also provided time for Kylie to style-coordinate alongside her daughter as she posted an adorable photo of her and Stormi posing in matching baby-pink dresses.

"i hope she wants to match w me forever," read the caption of the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

