There are more platforms for short films today, says Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says the trend of making short films in the industry has picked up steam in recent years as there are more platforms to showcase them to the audiences. Ashwiny has directed SonyLIV's upcoming short "Ghar Ki Murgi", starring Sakshi Tanwar. The movie presents a slice of life, emotional journey of a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, who finds her true self in the world of family and responsibility.

"We are used to saying a lot of things through a feature film. And to say something as important as this in 15 to 20 minutes is challenging. The times that we are living in, it is essential to talk about women empowerment. "A short film is about saying something important but in a short time. And today there is a trend of making short films as there are platforms to release it," Ashwiny told reporters here at the special screening of the film. Her filmmaker husband, Nitesh Tiwari, who has penned the screenplay and dialogues, echoed Ashwiny's observation and there are more takers for short films now.

"It is an important film to be told. We are happy SonyLIV is sharing it with the world. It is heartening to know there are takers for such stories." Nitesh described "Ghar Ki Murgi" as a very sensitive film and he took inspiration from those around him when he was writing the screenplay. "I have picked up nuances from what I have seen around me. Our mothers and wives do so much work and we don't thank them for whatever they do, rather we take them for granted. It is not an easy job, they do everything and sadly they are not recognised." Ashwiny said a lot of people have helped her in making this short film.

"The budget is less but the idea is to make it with same quality. All the HODs who were there on 'Panga' helped us on this movie. Sakshi has done a favour to us, she didn't talk about money. That's the beauty of having talented actors, who feel they are doing this because they see that you want to say something important." "Ghar ki Murgi" has been screened at various international platforms, including the 3rd BRICS Film Festival, and the director is now looking forward to the film's India premiere. "This is a special film. We had made it to represent India for BRICS. Nitesh is part of this as well as we work as partners. The film has been to several festivals, we were waiting for this film to come out here as well (in India)," she added.

"Ghar Ki Murgi" will debut on SonyLIV on March 8..

