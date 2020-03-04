Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil, Sonam Kapoor send best wishes to Arjun, Parineeti on 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer release

As the much-awaited trailer of upcoming suspense thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' hit the internet on Wednesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor sent their best wishes to the actor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:35 IST
Anil, Sonam Kapoor send best wishes to Arjun, Parineeti on 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer release
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the much-awaited trailer of upcoming suspense thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' hit the internet on Wednesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor sent their best wishes to the actor. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared and shared that the trailer has got the actor hooked. His tweet reads, Sandeep Aur Pinky kaise aur kyun hue Faraar?! Trailer has me hooked! @arjunk26 #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar @ParineetiChopra@SAPFTheFilm @yrf."

[{a9b6cfaf-b298-4d1c-999d-24f56252a62b:intradmin/hasdfhsadhfskdfhs.JPG}] Sonam Kapoor conveyed the best wishes to Arjun and Parineeti while she shared the trailer on Twitter. She tweeted, All the best @arjunk26@ParineetiChopra@SAPFTheFilm@yrf#DibakarBanerjee #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Watch the trailer now."

The story revolves around the love-hate relationship between the lead duo Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and the trailer ends with Kapoor almost trying to kill Chopra. The film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says

The FBI has not done enough to fight homegrown extremist threats and has failed to determine whether people it investigates who have mental health issues pose an actual threat to national security, the U.S. Justice Departments internal watc...

India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm

The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease as well as an employee of a digital payments company who had travelled to Italy. On ...

NIA interrogates 10 people in ISIS terror-related case

The NIA has interrogated 10 people for their alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India with the help of the ISIS terror group, the agency said on Wednesday. Pachaiyappan resident of Kanchipuram, Rajesh Chennai, ...

Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns

Iraqs border port commission said on Wednesday it would halt trade between Iraq and both Iran and Kuwait for a week from March 8 over coronavirus concerns, according to the Iraqi state news agency.The border port commission added that Iraqi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020