Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday celebrated his first-ever Holi along with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other Bollywood celebrities at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 08:37 IST
Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai
Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday celebrated his first-ever Holi along with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other Bollywood celebrities at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. Jonas celebrated the festival with great fervour and later took to his social media platforms to share his experience with his fans and other celebrities.

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. In one of the two pictures, Nick is seen sitting and looking in the eye of his lady love - Priyanka Chopra.

In the other picture Jonas, Priyanka and actor Katrina Kaif are seen posing for the camera and in the short selfie video Jonas could be seen giving a glimpse of the entire party. "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi," he captioned the picture.

Other celebrities that attended the Holi bash are actors Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal, Uttarakhand receive snowfall

Several parts of northern India have transformed into a winter wonderland after receiving snowfall in the past couple of days. On Saturday, a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall.Areas such as Jhaku and Ha...

Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 3,000 in China, cases surpass 100,000 globally

China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070, Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100...

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air: Sources.

IB ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air Sources....

Kenin powers into first semi-final since Melbourne triumph

Lyon, Mar 7 AFP Sofia Kenin reached her first semi-final since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month by beating Frances Oceane Dodin in the Lyon last eight. The American top seed bounced back after losing a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020