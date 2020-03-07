Left Menu
Wishes pour in for Anupam Kher as he turns 65

As senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners.

Actor Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners. Top celebrities of cinema fraternity took to social media to extend their birthday wishes for the 'A Wednesday' actor.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha extended his birthday wishes for Kher with a series of tweets. "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a versatile & matured actor, fine human being, a social activist at times#AnupamKher. A self-made man in films & society having made his presence felt in regional films, international films & tv sitcoms with his true sense of commitment & dedication," tweeted Sinha.

'Kalicharan' actor also lauded Kher for his renowned biographical play 'Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'. "He wrote & played himself in his most popular & talked about biographical play 'Kucch bhi ho sakta hai'. He has been a great TV host too. May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity & many more new ventures in the future ahead. Happy birthday," read his another tweet.

Another senior Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to his 'Vijay' co-star. "Wish you a great birthday Anupam, God Bless!" tweeted Kapoor along with a collage of his and Kher's pictures.

Megastar Anil Kapoor also wished his 'Tezaab' actor by sharing a picture of himself with Kher. "Happy Birthday, @AnupamPKher! My dearest friend since 35 years & counting. We argue, laugh, make fun of ourselves, talk about films, food and fools in the world! There's no one like you & there never will be. Your talent is unmatched. Love you always!" Anil Kapoor tweeted along with the picture.

Anupam Kher is a senior actor who has featured in scores of blockbuster movies in both Indian as well as foreign cinema. Some of his notable films include, 'A Wednesday', 'Karma' and 'Saaransh'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

