Julie Bowen to star in CBS comedy pilot 'Raised By Wolves'

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen will topline CBS network's upcoming comedy pilot "Raised By Wolves"

The multi-camera comedy hails from "Will & Grace" creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, reported Variety. It follows a successful and fiercely independent crisis manager (Bowen) whose world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time -- an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister

The project will be produced by Universal TV. Bowen, 50, currently features in ABC's long-running family sitcom "Modern Family" , which is set to conclude its 11 season run on the network in April. PTI RB RB

