'Four More Shots Please!' S2 to stream on April 17

The second season of "Four More Shots Please!" is set to arrive on April 17, Amazon Prime Video announced on Sunday. The streamer, which renewed its original series last June, shared the update on social media on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Interrupting your timeline to tell you that the girls are back in town. "@4moreshotspls season 2 coming on 17th April. #FourMoreShotsPlease #happywomensday," Amazon posted on Instagram. Original cast members -- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo -- are reprising their roles for season two.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, "Four More Shots Please!" season two will see the four women make radical choices in love, career, and friendship. Nupur Asthana is directing the new season with Devika Bhagat attached as the writer.

Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri are also returning for the upcoming chapter.

