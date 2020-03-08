Not interested in taking male character and having woman play it: Bond producer on female 007

Producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled out the possibility of a female James Bond

The 59-year-old producer said the person who will be cast as the suave spy when Daniel Craig leaves the role after "Not Time to Die" can be of "any colour'', but the makers are not considering giving a gender switch to the iconic fictional character. "Bond can be of any colour, but he is male. I'm not interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it," Broccoli told the Sunday Times magazine. "No Time to Die", which was earlier scheduled to release in April, has been postponed to November amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The film, which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the British spy, also features Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and others.

