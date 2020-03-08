Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan pens body positivity message on Women's Day

On account of International Women's Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love to celebrate the spirit of womanhood.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:13 IST
Sara Ali Khan pens body positivity message on Women's Day
Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On account of International Women's Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of her pictures in different avatars. One of the pictures capture Sara when she was on the heavier side while the other pictures show her working out in the gym. The collage also features pictures of Sara in her steaming captures where she is seen flaunting her toned figure. The 24-year-old actor captioned the post as, "This women's day celebrate every version of you! #SelfEmpower #HelpsEmpower."

Just like Sara, Bollywood actors including Twinkle Khanna, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Aapte, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora, Manushi Chhillar, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Ananya Pandey, Raveena Tandon, and Arjun Kapoor celebrated the festival of womanhood by posting messages on social media. Sara who was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' alongside Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in 'Coolie No 1' with Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan.Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Aurat March: Women in Pakistan protest against violence, rape, honour killings

By Francesca Marino So, they are marching. They are marching in Lahore and in many other Pakistani cities despite being threatened, abused and harassed on social media and otherwise. They are marching in Lahore holding placards with the pic...

Turkish police block Women's Day march in central Istanbul

Turkish police blocked a crowd of a few hundred women who gathered in central Istanbul on Sunday evening for a march to celebrate International Womens Day.Reuters reporters saw the crowd of women at the edge of the citys Taksim Square holdi...

Another coronavirus patient identified in Pakistan; total cases rise to 6

A 50-year-old man tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to six, officials said. The new case was found in Karachi where the first patient of coron...

CBI books Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan for cheating and corruption

The CBI has booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures, a company allegedly held by his family members, and DHFL promoter-director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020