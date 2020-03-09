Liam Hemsworth hits the beach with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth who has been spotted out and about in Byron Bay on several occasions since going public with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, were again seen enjoying a beach date. According to TMZ, the actor was splashing around with the model this weekend in Byron Bay. The couple looked smoking hot as they stripped down to take a dip.
Liam flaunted his muscular physique in a pair of orange swimming shorts, while Gabriella looked sensational in a black bandeau bikini top which she paired with high-cut bottoms. After their swim, the couple Hemsworth and Brooks were seen wrapping up in their towels as they took a stroll along the beach.
Back in December, the pair was first linked, but it wasn't until January that a bunch of PDA pictures emerged that confirmed they were dating. (ANI)
