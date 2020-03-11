Kiara Advani thanks fans for showering love on 'Guilty'

Days after the release of her Netflix original film 'Guilty' based on 'MeToo' movement, actor Kiara Advani on Wednesday thanked her fans for showering love on the film. The actor who essays the central role of a college girl in the film took to Instagram to express gratitude for the overwhelming response that the film is receiving.

Advani shared a picture featuring the reviews that the film received from different outlets in the form of star count on Instagram and penned a long post along with it. "Huge gratitude for all the love you are giving us for #GuiltyOnNetflix and for appreciating my performance. Over the moon reading all your reviews, comments and tweets! Humbled; Thankful and grateful for each of you," Kiara wrote in the caption.

Further thanking the makers of the Netflix original, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "This would not have been possible without @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @ruchinarain @somenmishra @netflix_in Thankyou for making this film." The edge-of-the-seat thriller revolves around a group of students from a high-end college featuring Kiara Advani, debutant Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar's digital wing Dharmatic entertainment and directed by Ruchi Narain. It was released on online video streaming platform Netflix on March 6. (ANI)

