'Loki' series casts Richard E Grant

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:09 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:09 IST
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor Richard E Grant has been tapped to feature in Disney Plus upcoming series, "Loki" . Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the titular Avengers anti-hero in the stand-alone series.

According to Variety, the exact details of Grant's role are being kept under wraps. But a source close to the production said the veteran actor will only appear in a single episode of the series. The six-episode show is set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and will explore a different version of the story, with the God of Mischief at its centre.

This is Grant's second role in the MCU, after playing Dr Zander Rice in James Mangold-directed "Logan" . Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also part of the cast. Michael Waldron writing and executive producing the show, with Kate Herron attached to direct and executive produce. "Loki" will arrive early 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

