Sonam Kapoor shares childhood throwback picture on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has posted a rather endearing picture of her childhood on social media.

The 34-year-old's Insta post received more than 120,000 likes in about an hour (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has posted a rather endearing picture of her childhood on social media. The Instagram post was uploaded as a part of the 'throwback Thursday' online hashtag trend.

The caption of the image read: "Throwback to the photoshoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday." The 34-year-old's Insta post received more than 120,000 likes in about an hour.

The comment section was filled with followers who smothered young Sonam with overwhelming affection. One user went all ga-ga and commented: "Cutie patoootie!!!".

"Omg soooo cuuuute! Already a model since then!!!" wrote another. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

