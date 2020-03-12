Left Menu
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in US, say Australian officials

According to the officials from the Australian government's Queensland Health department, American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have contracted the coronavirus in the US, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to the officials from the Australian government's Queensland Health department, American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have contracted the coronavirus in the US, reported The Hollywood Reporter. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Queensland Health official on Thursday said that all patients that have been tested positive for coronavirus recently "contracted the illness outside Australia and travelled to Queensland with the virus."

The health official did not specifically name the couple but spoke about all the new cases. Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for a minimum of a week before being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The newly reported case of the married celebrity couple is two of the seven cases that have been newly reported in Queensland alone. Australia has reported a total of over 130 cases of coronavirus across the country.

The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who is in Australia for a movie shooting, made the announcement of him and his wife contracting coronavirus on Wednesday in a statement, The New York Times reported. Australia's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 122 on Wednesday, with 10 new cases reported by the state health officials across the country.

Hanks was shooting for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s. (ANI)

