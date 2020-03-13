Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tried to make stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream: Anushka Sharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:49 IST
Tried to make stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made foray into film production five years ago with thriller "NH10", and the actor says she happy to have contributed to the changing content landscape of Indian film industry. Anushka, who established her banner -- Clean Slate Films -- along with her brother Karnesh Sharma in 2014, said her aim was to entertain the audiences with disruptive content and she is happy with the appreciation her production ventures have received. "The decision to produce 'NH10' was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. "My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one," the actor posted on Instagram celebrating five years of "NH10"

Post "NH10", Anushka, 31, went on to star in and produce "Phillauri" (2017) and "Pari" (2018). The actor is currently working on a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested ...

Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23.The Balkan country confirmed...

Government enjoined by Constitution to protect human rights

As March marks Human Rights Month, the government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to advancing and protecting human rights.Government is enjoined by the Constitution to advance and to protect, without fear or favor, peoples democra...

Soccer-Top flight French domestic club soccer suspended until further notice

Frances top flight Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 domestic soccer club tournaments will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus health crisis, the leagues organisers said on Friday.The French domestic soccer cancellation marks the lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020