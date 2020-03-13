Sarah Lancashire to star in HBO Max's Julia Child drama

British actor Sarah Lancashire has been roped in to play the lead role of renowned chef and author Julia Child in HBO Max's drama pilot "Julia". The pilot also stars Tom Hollander, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth, and Isabella Rossellini.

Chris Keyser will serve as showrunner on the project, written by Daniel Goldfarb, reported Deadline. The show is inspired by Child's life and her TV show, "The French Chef", which essentially invented food television. "It explores an evolving time in American history the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural growth. At its heart, the show is a portrait of a marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic," the plotline read.

Hollander will play Paul Child, Julia's husband, while Bradford will play Alice, associate producer of the show "I've Been Reading" who champions Julia after her appearance. Neuwirth will play Avis, Julia's biggest champion, confidant and best friend and Rossellini will guest star as Simca, Julia's co-author. Celebrated Hollywood actor Meryl Streep essayed the role of Julia Child in 2009 film "Julie & Julia".

