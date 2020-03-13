'America's Got Talent' to film auditions without audience in wake of coronavirus

Amid fears of coronavirus, NBC's hit reality series America's Got Talent (AGT) is putting a stop on live audiences and will film auditions without spectators. According to TMZ, the decision comes just days after Heidi Klum left an AGT taping after coming down with an illness, with Eric Stonestreet replacing her as a guest judge on Wednesday.

The posted notice read: "Out of an abundance of caution, America's Got Talent is suspending all tapings with a studio audience until further notice." "We are sorry for any inconvenience; however your health is our top priority. We will notify you as soon as the show resumes with an audience so that you can reschedule and get tickets," the notice concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.