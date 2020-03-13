Gurmeet, Sayani starrer horror film 'The Wife' slated to release on Oct 30

Bollywood actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Dutt starrer horror film 'The Wife' is slated to release on October 30. The announcement was made on Thursday. Film critic and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

"#GurmeetChoudhary and #Sayani Dutta... Zee Studios announces horror film #TheWife... Directed by Sarmad Khan... 30 Oct 2020 [#Halloween] release," he tweeted. Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary shot to fame from TV serials- 'Ramayan', 'Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Punar Vivah' entered the industry in 2015 with a psychological thriller titled 'Khamoshiyan'. While, Sayani made her debut in a Bournvita advertisement. She was also seen in Coloroso sarees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.