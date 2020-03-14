J. Cole's Dreamville festival postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Dreamville Festival, curated by rapper J Cole, has been postponed amid coronavirus scare. The one-day multi-artist concert, which was scheduled to happen on April 4 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been pushed to August 29. The venue remains the same. "We recognize there's been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date. "While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities," the festival organisers said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Tickets will be accepted at the new date and refunds will also be available upon request. The lineup for the concert will be announced soon. In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many events including South by Southwest, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony have been postponed. The novel virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. China remains the worst-hit with 3,189 deaths and 80,824 confirmed cases of infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.