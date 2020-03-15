Left Menu
Netflix puts 'Red Notice' production on hold over coronavirus

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 15-03-2020 11:53 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 11:53 IST
Netflix has halted production on action heist thriller "Red Notice", starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, amid coronavirus scare. According to Variety, the film was being shot across the world since February but the production had recently moved to Atlanta. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production will be on "pause" for two weeks, effective this Monday, Johnson announced on Instagram on Saturday.

"It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly," the former wrestling star wrote. The 47-year-old actor said they will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely to make the best decisions for their families first and then their businesses.

"We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs," he said.

"Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together," he added. The cast and crew will be getting paid during the two-week hiatus.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end, though the film had yet to be given a release date by the streamer. "Red Notice" is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Thurber has earlier directed Johnson in "Central Intelligence" and "Skyscraper" and Gadot will reunite with her "Fast and Furious" co-star on the project..

