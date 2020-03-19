Left Menu
'Frozen 2' star Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

'Frozen 2' voice actor Rachel Matthews recently announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine since last week.

Frozen 2 voice star Rachel Matthews (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Frozen 2' voice actor Rachel Matthews recently announced that she has been tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine since last week. The 26-year-old voice star who lent her voice for the character of Honeymaren in Disney's animated feature 'Frozen 2' shared the health update on Instagram.

"Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote in her Instagram story. "I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some," she added.

Matthews also shared her experience in the Instagram story. "I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms. BUT receiving a test that shows you're positive really doesn't change much," she said.

The other Hollywood personalities who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who are now discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine at their home. Other celebrities that are currently battling with the coronavirus are music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. (ANI)

