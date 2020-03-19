Left Menu
Kevin Bacon encourages fans to stay home

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:48 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:48 IST
Kevin Bacon, Hollywood's most interconnected star, wants his fans to stay at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bacon, who has a parlour game on himself based on the concept of 'six degrees of separation' where fans challenge each others to find the shortest path between an arbitrary actor and Bacon, said staying at home is the only option to protect loved ones.

"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you," he said in a video posted across the different social platforms. "Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick." The actor said he was staying home for his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick.

"Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for... The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!),” he said encouraging fans to post similar videos. The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 218,631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University..

